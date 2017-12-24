Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Scores twice in win over Sabres

Faulk scored two second-period goals, recorded seven shots and logged 22:13 of ice time (2:49 on the power play) during Saturday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.

Faulk entered the contest with a 1.1 shooting percentage, so the multi-goal showing was long overdue. Additionally, after recording four consecutive 30-point campaigns, he's currently on pace for just seven tallies and 16 helpers. This should probably be viewed as a buy-low spot, but it's also worth reminding that poor puck luck can sometimes linger for months. Keeper/dynasty owners might be better served by trying to grab Faulk at a discount.