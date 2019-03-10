Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Sends helper on power play

Faulk picked up a power-play assist and four shots on goal in a 5-3 win over the Predators on Saturday.

Faulk has been rolling lately, with a goal and three assists over his last five games. The American blueliner has eight goals and 19 assists in 68 games this season, as well as 122 hits and 180 shots on goal. Faulk is likely to finish in the mid-30s for points this season, which is in line with what's come to be expected from him.