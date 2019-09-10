Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Subject of trade talks
The Hurricanes have a deal in place that would send Faulk to the Ducks, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.
Faulk's contract includes a limited no-trade clause, and Anaheim isn't one of his 15 preapproved teams, so the ball's in his court now. If he ends up approving the trade, it will likely come with a long-term extension with the Ducks. Either way, it's clear that the Hurricanes have been actively shopping the 27-year-old blueliner since signing Jake Gardiner to a four-year deal Friday, so at this point it seems more likely than not that Faulk will be putting on a different jersey this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Two helpers in Game 4•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Earns helper in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Turnaround season continues•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: One assist Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Sends helper on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Just fine after injury scare•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.