Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Subject of trade talks

The Hurricanes have a deal in place that would send Faulk to the Ducks, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.

Faulk's contract includes a limited no-trade clause, and Anaheim isn't one of his 15 preapproved teams, so the ball's in his court now. If he ends up approving the trade, it will likely come with a long-term extension with the Ducks. Either way, it's clear that the Hurricanes have been actively shopping the 27-year-old blueliner since signing Jake Gardiner to a four-year deal Friday, so at this point it seems more likely than not that Faulk will be putting on a different jersey this season.