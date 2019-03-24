Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Turnaround season continues
Faulk recorded his 31st point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Wild.
With 11 points in his last 16 games, Faulk has been absolutely instrumental in the Canes' drive to lock down a playoff spot in the last few weeks. Earlier in the season, Faulk was suffering through long stretches without a point -- his longest was a 12-game drought from mid-November to mid-December -- but since Feb. 16, he hasn't gone more than a single game without cracking the scoresheet. The 27-year-old defender now has an identical stat line to last season (8 goals, 23 assists) and will be looking to add to those numbers over the final eight games of the regular season.
