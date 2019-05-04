Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Two helpers in Game 4

Faulk registered two assists and seven hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4.

One of Faulk's helpers came on Sebastian Aho's power-play goal in the first period. Faulk has provided six points and 38 hits through 11 playoff games, and he's one of the top defensemen remaining for fantasy purposes.

