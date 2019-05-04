Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Two helpers in Game 4
Faulk registered two assists and seven hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4.
One of Faulk's helpers came on Sebastian Aho's power-play goal in the first period. Faulk has provided six points and 38 hits through 11 playoff games, and he's one of the top defensemen remaining for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Earns helper in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Turnaround season continues•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: One assist Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Sends helper on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Just fine after injury scare•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Gearing up for Friday's game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...