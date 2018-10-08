Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Two helpers in win
Faulk added a pair of assists in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.
The 26-year-old is now playing second-pairing minutes, but it didn't stop Faulk from bagging a pair of helpers in Sunday's contest. Faulk was a career-worst minus-26 last season but much of that can be attributed to playing on a not-so-great team. As it currently stands, the American-born blueliner remains a top-4 defenseman but he could play his way back onto the top pairing with more performances like this.
