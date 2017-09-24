Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Two points in exhibition road win
Faulk scored an empty-net goal and also chipped in an assist Saturday in a 4-1 preseason road win over the Capitals.
The mobile power-play defenseman registered 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 75 games last season, albeit stacked against a minus-18 rating. He's a high-volume shooter having set at least 225 shots on goal in two of the past three years, and Faulk's been able to log serious minutes (23:38) ever since his rookie campaign in 2011-12.
