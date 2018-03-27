Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Unfit to play Tuesday
Faulk (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday night against host New Jersey, NHL.com reports.
This will be the third consecutive absence for Faulk, who has accumulated seven goals and 23 assists this season. The mobile puck-moving blueliner will be checked out again ahead of Friday's road game against the Capitals.
