Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Will return Monday

Faulk (undisclosed) will play Monday against Dallas.

As anticipated, Faulk's ailment won't cost him a game in the press box. After notching 35 or more points the last three seasons, the Minnesota native has certainly had his fair share of troubles this year only recording three points in 15 games. Faulk's had his fair share of opportunities too as he's averaging nearly 3:20 of power-play time per game, so it appears just to be a matter of time until points start rolling in.