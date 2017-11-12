Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Woeful start continues

Faulk has zero points, a plus-2 rating and 13 shots on goal through five games in November.

Well, you can't say the guy isn't trying. However, with just three points on the season (one goal, two assists), Faulk is off to a miserable start this year. He recorded almost identical, back-to-back 37-point efforts the previous two seasons, but he'll be lucky to crack the 30-point plateau this year at the rate he's going. He continues to see a ton of ice time, averaging 23:31 including 3:21 on the power play, but it's just not translating into offense right now. Feel free to stash him on your fantasy bench until he figures things out.