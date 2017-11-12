Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Woeful start continues
Faulk has zero points, a plus-2 rating and 13 shots on goal through five games in November.
Well, you can't say the guy isn't trying. However, with just three points on the season (one goal, two assists), Faulk is off to a miserable start this year. He recorded almost identical, back-to-back 37-point efforts the previous two seasons, but he'll be lucky to crack the 30-point plateau this year at the rate he's going. He continues to see a ton of ice time, averaging 23:31 including 3:21 on the power play, but it's just not translating into offense right now. Feel free to stash him on your fantasy bench until he figures things out.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Nets first goal in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Logs two assists in win•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Contributes off-scoresheet in win over Wild•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Two points in exhibition road win•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Tallies power-play goal versus Penguins•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Stays hot against Red Wings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...