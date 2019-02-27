Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Won't return Tuesday

Faulk suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

It's tough to grade the severity of Faulk's injury since there's simply no reason to insert him back into a game and risk further aggravation when the Hurricanes are leading 6-0. The 26-year-old has 23 points through 63 games, and he'll look to get healthy for Friday's game versus the Blues.