Poirier scored twice and added an assist in the University of Maine's 5-4 overtime win over Boston University of Friday.

Poirier continues to light it up for Maine. He's at seven goals and four assists over seven appearances in his first collegiate season. His scoring touch seems to have flown under the radar in 2024, when the Hurricanes scooped him up with a fifth-round pick, but it's unclear when he'll make the jump to a professional league, as he hasn't signed an entry-level contract yet.