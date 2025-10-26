Poirier scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in the University of Maine's 3-2 overtime win over Colgate University on Saturday.

Poirier is up to eight points, including five goals, over six games for Maine this year. The 19-year-old has had no trouble adjusting to the NCAA, scoring at a similar rate as he did last year with QMJHL Baie-Comeau (43 goals, 37 assists in 58 regular-season games). If he can continue to show a high-end shot, it may not be long before the Hurricanes find a way to get him to put pen to paper to join the professional ranks.