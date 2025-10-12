Poirier scored three goals and added an assist over the University of Maine's two-game sweep over Holy Cross on Friday and Saturday.

Poirier had a hat trick in a 5-2 win over Friday before adding an assist in Saturday's 6-0 win. The prospect winger had back-to-back 80-point campaigns with QMJHL Baie-Comeau prior to moving to the NCAA. A fifth-round pick of the Hurricanes in 2024, Poirier's scoring touch looks to have followed him to college, where he'll look to establish himself in an older age group.