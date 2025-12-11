Poirier scored two goals and added an assist in the University of Maine's 5-4 overtime win over UMass-Lowell on Wednesday.

Poirier continues to be a leader on offense for the Black Bears, putting up 13 goals and 20 points over 17 appearances this season. The Hurricanes prospect was a prolific scorer with 122 goals over three seasons in the QMJHL before making the leap to the NCAA. He should continue to fill the net regularly for the remainder of his freshman year.