Poirier scored two goals on 10 shots and added an assist in the University of Maine's 5-0 win over Lindenwood University on Saturday.

Poirier has racked up a pair of three-point efforts over the last two games. The winger is up to 15 goals and eight assists through 18 outings for the Black Bears this season. Poirier should be on his way to Hockey East weekly honors with his performance this week, which has been part of an impressive freshman campaign.