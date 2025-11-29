default-cbs-image
Robidas was loaned to AHL Chicago on Saturday.

Robidas has one assist, two shots on goal, one blocked shot and three hits in two NHL appearances this season. His demotion to the minors probably bodes well for the availability of Jordan Staal (illness) for Sunday's matchup against Calgary, especially after Staal participated in Saturday's practice.

