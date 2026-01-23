Robidas scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Chicago's 7-6 overtime loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

Robidas has a pair of four-point efforts during a six-game point streak. He's earned seven goals and seven helpers during the streak, putting him at 20 goals and 19 assists through 35 appearances overall. With the Wolves getting into some recent high-scoring battles, Robidas is likely to remain heavily involved in the offense.