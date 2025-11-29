Robidas logged an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Robidas is up from AHL Chicago to help cover some absences up front for the Hurricanes. The 22-year-old was playing in his second game of the campaign Friday and set up Alexander Nikishin's tally in the final minute. Robidas had 12 points in 16 AHL games prior to his call-up, but he'll find it tougher to be productive in a bottom-six role while with the big club.