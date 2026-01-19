Robidas scored two goals and added two assists in AHL Chicago's 6-5 shootout loss to Rockford on Sunday.

Robidas has six goals and three assists over his last four games. He's been pretty good all season, but this is another level for the forward. He's now at 19 goals, 34 points, 109 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 33 appearances. If Robidas keeps it up, he could earn a call-up the next time the Hurricanes need a forward.