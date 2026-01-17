Hurricanes' Justin Robidas: Nets two more goals for Wolves
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robidas scored twice in AHL Chicago's 5-4 win over Milwaukee on Friday.
Robidas has seven goals and two assists over his last seven games. He's up to a total of 17 goals and 29 points over 31 appearances with the Wolves this season. He's in a tie for 10th in the AHL for goals through Friday's action, but his productivity hasn't led to a long-term chance with the Hurricanes.
