Robidas inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Wednesday.

Robidas had 25 goals and 78 points in 63 QMJHL regular-season games between Val-d'Or and Quebec in 2022-23. He then stepped up in the 2023 playoffs with Quebec, contributing 11 goals and 27 points in 18 outings. Carolina took Robidas with the No. 147 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.