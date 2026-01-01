Hurricanes' Justin Robidas: Three-point effort for Wolves
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robidas scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Chicago's 3-2 win over Rockford on Wednesday.
Robidas had gone two contests without a point following a five-game point streak, but this was another big effort for the forward. For the Wolves this season, he has 11 goals and 12 assists over 25 appearances. He's earned one call-up to the Hurricanes and continues to play well enough to get more.
