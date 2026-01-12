Robidas scored twice in AHL Chicago's 4-3 overtime win over Manitoba on Sunday.

Robidas scored twice in a 19-second span during the second period. He's earned five goals and two assists over his last six outings, and he's up to 15 goals and 27 points across 30 appearances this season. This was the 22-year-old's 100th AHL contest, and he's earned a total of 82 points so far, so he's in a good position to push for a spot with the Hurricanes in 2026-27.