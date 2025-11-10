Robidas scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Chicago's 4-3 shootout win over Grand Rapids on Sunday.

Robidas has maintained a point-per-game pace early in the AHL campaign. He has a total of three goals and eight assists in 11 contests, with all three of those tallies coming over his last three games. The 22-year-old forward is also part of the Wolves' leadership group, which is a trait that could help his path to the NHL. He had two points in as many games for the Hurricanes back in April, and he put up 55 points in 70 regular-season outings with the Wolves in his AHL rookie campaign last year, so he's got plenty of potential even as an undersized forward.