Williams notched a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

It's hard to get too excited about Williams and the Canes this season. They didn't do much to upgrade their offense during the summer, and right now it shows, with the team relying a bit too heavily on bottom-six players like Lucas Wallmark and Jordan Martinook playing top-six roles. Lately, with Jordan Staal currently on the IR with a concussion, Williams has been skating with Wallmark and rookie Andrei Svechnikov on the team's second line. The good news is, five of Williams' six goals this season have come in the past 10 games. However, don't expect that to last given how thin the Canes are up front right now.