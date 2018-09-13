Williams was named captain of the Hurricanes on Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Between the addition of 2018 second overall pick Andrei Svechnikov and Czech prospect Martin Necas -- just to name a few -- the Hurricanes are expected to tap into the fountain of youth this season. However, Williams will lead the charge after putting up 16 goals and 35 assists over 82 games last season. The veteran is quite durable, as he's only missed two games in the last three years, so upgrade him in weekly leagues.