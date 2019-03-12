Williams picked up a helper in Monday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

Williams delivered the primary assist to Dougie Hamilton's opening goal, which doubled as the game-winner with Petr Mrazek repelling 38 Avalanche shots. Williams added four shots and two hits. With 45 points (20 goals and 25 helpers) in 69 games, Williams has remained a solid winger at the age of 37.