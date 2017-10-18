Williams snagged two even-strength assists Tuesday night, helping the Hurricanes to a 5-3 road win over the Oilers.

The veteran winger is off to a pretty good start in his reunion tour with the 'Canes; he's producing in 5-on-5 situations and on the power play, collecting four points in as many games, including a pair of man-advantage helpers. He's a worthy fantasy starter in most settings.