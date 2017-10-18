Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Bags two apples
Williams snagged two even-strength assists Tuesday night, helping the Hurricanes to a 5-3 road win over the Oilers.
The veteran winger is off to a pretty good start in his reunion tour with the 'Canes; he's producing in 5-on-5 situations and on the power play, collecting four points in as many games, including a pair of man-advantage helpers. He's a worthy fantasy starter in most settings.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Solid track record against next opponent•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Inks two-year pact•
-
Capitals' Justin Williams: Likely to move on as UFA•
-
Capitals' Justin Williams: Available for selection by Vegas•
-
Capitals' Justin Williams: Engaging in talks with Caps brass•
-
Capitals' Justin Williams: Posts 48-point season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...