Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Bags two helpers
Williams picked up two assists in Friday's loss to Toronto.
Williams is now up to 16 points in 21 contests and is one of the better depth scorers around. The veteran has been fairly consistent with his offensive production and is showing he's still got plenty of gas left in the tank. He's stuck on just three goals, but Williams fired five shots on goal Friday and could start picking it up in that department. He usually never finishes with the season with a huge point total, but Williams can go off on any given night, so he's likely worth getting into your lineup.
