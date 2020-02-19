Play

Williams had a pair of assists and two shots in a 4-1 win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Williams set up goals by Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov for his first points in eight February games. It hasn't been a storybook return (outside of the first three games) for the venerable Hurricane, who saw just over 13 minutes of playing time Tuesday and has produced two goals and three assists in 10 games.

