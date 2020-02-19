Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Breaks offensive drought
Williams had a pair of assists and two shots in a 4-1 win over Nashville on Tuesday.
Williams set up goals by Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov for his first points in eight February games. It hasn't been a storybook return (outside of the first three games) for the venerable Hurricane, who saw just over 13 minutes of playing time Tuesday and has produced two goals and three assists in 10 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Struggling to score•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Bags pair of goals•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Writes storybook return•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Season debut on tap•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Still awaiting season debut•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Slated to return to Carolina•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.