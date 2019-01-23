Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Bumped up to top line
Williams snapped a three-game pointless stretch with an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames, skating primarily on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter.
Williams now has eight points through 11 games in the month of January, and is trending towards another 50-point season. The Canes' captain had previously been playing in a middle-six capacity, but with the recent reshuffling of the lineup following Niederreiter's arrival from Minnesota, he should now start to see more opportunities to contribute offensively. If you were previously stashing him away on your fantasy bench, now would be a good time to activate him.
