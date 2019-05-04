Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Buries goal
Williams scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4.
It wasn't a Game 7, but Williams made sure to leave his mark on the scoresheet to help the Hurricanes sweep the Islanders. Williams has three goals and three assists over 11 postseason games during this run, and the 37-year-old winger should continue to be productive in the Eastern Conference finals as he occupies a top-six role.
