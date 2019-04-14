Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Chips in assist
Williams had an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 2 of their first-round series.
His five shots led the Hurricanes for the game, despite him being designated to serve Micheal Ferland's match penalty in the second period. He found success with Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter toward the end of a regular season that saw him produce 53 points in 82 games, but he's swapped places with Teuvo Teravainen, moving to Jordan Staal's second line for the postseason.
