Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Chips in goal
Williams scored his 20th goal of the season, a power-play marker, on four shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.
The Hurricanes' top line of Williams, Nino Niederreiter, and Sebastian Aho accounted for four of the five goals in this contest. Along with the 20 tallies, Williams has 24 assists in 68 games this season, giving him a chance for his third 50-point campaign in the last four seasons. At 37 years old, he will eventually drop off, but it appears that won't happen this year.
