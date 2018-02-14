Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Chips in two helpers in win
Williams collected two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 7-3 win over Los Angeles.
At this stage of William's career, fantasy owners should know what to expect. The veteran chips in semi-regular offense and helps in the PIM column, but he offers limited upside. Williams now has 10 goals and 26 assists for the campaign and projects to top 40 points for the fifth consecutive season.
