Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Closes year with two points
Williams scored a goal and set up another in the first period of his team's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Williams concluded the season as a 50-point player thanks to a strong game to end the year. He's been quite consistent in terms of points in the past five years, scoring between 43 and 52 points per year. But this year saw him go heavy on the assists, notching 35 assists for his highest total since 2012. What kind of value he has will be determined by his role next year, as he'll turn 37 in the first week of the 2018-19 season.
