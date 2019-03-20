Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Comes up huge in win
Williams scored his 22nd goal of the season Tuesday in a 3-2 shootout win over Pittsburgh.
After Kris Letang scored what many thought would hold up as the deciding goal Tuesday, Williams tied things up minutes later to force overtime. The extra period solved nothing, but the Hurricanes would prevail in the shootout to pick up what was a critical point as they continue their playoff push. The 37-year-old Carolina captain is up to 47 points in 72 games this season, including five game-winning goals, the most Williams has scored since 2006-07.
