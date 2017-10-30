Williams posted an assist at even strength and on the power play Sunday, having done his fair share in a 4-3 home loss to the Ducks that went through a shootout.

He was unable to convert for the first shootout attempt. It's been a campaign filled with peaks and valleys for Williams, as he snapped a three-game pointless drought Friday against the Blues and now has three points in his last two contests. The veteran is averaging a respectable 2:40 of ice time on the man advantage for a Carolina squad that sits in the middle of the pack in that special teams category, converting six of 35 opportunities.

