Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Enjoying life on top line
Williams grabbed two assists in Friday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
The winger is providing some veteran moxie to the Canes' top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter, but Williams has hardly been a drag on the young duo, racking up a goal and 10 points in the last 10 games. Even given his plum assignment, it's tough to project the 37-year-old to maintain his current scoring pace for long, but if he can pull it off he's still got a shot at reaching the 60-point plateau for the first time in over a decade -- 2006-07 during his first stint with Carolina, to be precise.
