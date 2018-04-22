Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Enjoys solid season in 2017-18
Williams finished third in team scoring in 2017-18 with 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists), cracking the 50-point plateau for just the sixth time in his 17-year NHL career.
The Canes brought back the veteran Williams this season in an effort to get back to the postseason, but unfortunately fell short for the ninth consecutive year. Williams is a proven scorer and appears to have a lot left in the tank, but given his advancing age (he will be 37 years old next season), one has to wonder when his production will start to tail off. Looking ahead, he is set to enter the final year of a two-year contract with the Canes, and should return to a similar top-six role come October.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Closes year with two points•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Scoring slump continues Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Tallies two points•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Records three points against Flyers•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Two more assists Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Chips in two helpers in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...