Williams finished third in team scoring in 2017-18 with 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists), cracking the 50-point plateau for just the sixth time in his 17-year NHL career.

The Canes brought back the veteran Williams this season in an effort to get back to the postseason, but unfortunately fell short for the ninth consecutive year. Williams is a proven scorer and appears to have a lot left in the tank, but given his advancing age (he will be 37 years old next season), one has to wonder when his production will start to tail off. Looking ahead, he is set to enter the final year of a two-year contract with the Canes, and should return to a similar top-six role come October.