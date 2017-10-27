Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Extends pointless drought to three games
Williams was held off the scoresheet for the third straight game Thursday against the Maple Leafs. He finished the game with a minus-1 rating with five shots on goal.
After storming out of the gate with five points in his first five games, Williams is scuffling a bit right now, which is to be expected over the course of an 82-game season. The good news is, even though Williams is currently skating on the third line, his average ice time is still a very respectable 16:53, including 2:48 on the power play. Don't forget, the Canes added Williams as a means to upgrade their offense in the off-season, so they will give him every opportunity to succeed in that regard. Keep him rolling.
