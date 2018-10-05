Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Five shots in OT loss Thursday
Williams skated on the first line with Jordan Staal and Warren Foegele in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders. He did not factor into the scoring, but finished the season-opener with a plus-1 rating, five shots on goal and 18:49 of ice time.
Williams has been a model of consistency in recent years, registering 51, 48 and 52 points, respectively, in the last three seasons. However, the newly-appointed captain of the Hurricanes is now 36 years old, so one wonders how much longer he can sustain his recent scoring pace. For fantasy purposes, as long as he continues to receive first-line duties (he skated 2:57 on the power play Thursday), he should challenge for 50 points once again this season, but keep a close eye on his ice time and shot totals.
