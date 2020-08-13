Williams (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus the Bruins on Thursday.

Williams has yet to provide much in terms of fantasy value in the postseason, as he managed just four shots, five hits and one block in three play-in round clashes with the Rangers before missing Game 1 against Boston on Wednesday. If the veteran winger remains on the shelf, Ryan Dzingel figures to stay in a second-line role alongside Vincent Trocheck.