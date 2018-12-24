Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Halfway to 40-point mark
Williams notched his 20th point of the season with an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.
Now one of the NHL's greybeards at 37, Williams isn't showing many signs of slowing down these days. He is third in team scoring behind Sebastian Aho (38 pts) and Teuvo Teravainen (29 pts), and remains on pace to crack the 40-point plateau for the sixth consecutive season. The Canes' captain is in the final year of a two-year, $9 million contract, so it will be interesting to see whether the team brings him back next season as a mentor for their younger players like Aho, Teravainen and rookie Andrei Svechnikov.
