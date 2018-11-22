Williams scored his third goal of the season in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Now with 13 points in 21 games, good for fourth in team scoring, the newly-appointed captain of the Hurricanes is proving to be the heart and soul of the team this year. After an embarrassing 4-1 defeat Nov. 17 against the Blue Jackets, Williams called the loss "unacceptable" and questioned his team's work ethic. The very next night against the Devils, Williams led by example and scored a goal just 22 seconds into the game and proceeded to follow that up with his second consecutive marker Wednesday against the Leafs. Now 37, Williams is certainly getting on in years, but he looks to be re-energized this season. Given his current scoring pace, he is on track to break the 50-point barrier for the third time in four seasons. He makes for a good addition to any fantasy roster if you can find him on your league's waiver wire.