Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Lights lamp twice in win
Williams scored two goals in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.
The 38-year-old winger fired home back-to-back goals in the third period to help put the game out of reach. Williams has a four-game goal streak going, lighting the lamp five times during that stretch as he gets ready for one more playoff run.
