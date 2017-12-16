Williams recorded a goal, an assist and four shots through 18:47 of ice time (1:43 on the power play) during Friday's 5-4 overtime win against Buffalo.

The two-point showing has Williams in range to take a run at 20 goals and 60 points, and he's got off to the rock-solid start in somewhat quiet fashion. He's locked into a top-six role with power-play time, so there's no reason to expect the established scorer's numbers to dip significantly moving forward.