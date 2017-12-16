Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Marks scoresheet twice in overtime win
Williams recorded a goal, an assist and four shots through 18:47 of ice time (1:43 on the power play) during Friday's 5-4 overtime win against Buffalo.
The two-point showing has Williams in range to take a run at 20 goals and 60 points, and he's got off to the rock-solid start in somewhat quiet fashion. He's locked into a top-six role with power-play time, so there's no reason to expect the established scorer's numbers to dip significantly moving forward.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Posts power-play goal in victory•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Bags two helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Multi-point efforts masking streaky play•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Crafting another hot streak•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Extends pointless drought to three games•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Williams: Bags two apples•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...