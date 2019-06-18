Williams said Tuesday that he's unsure whether he'll play next season, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The veteran is set to turn 38 at the beginning of next season, and told reporters that he's been in frequent contact with the Hurricanes about his future. Williams added reliability to a young club last season, racking up 23 goals and 53 points while playing all 82 games. He was also instrumental in the team's Eastern Conference Finals appearance, collecting seven points in 15 playoff games. The winger is set to hit the open market come July 1, and could add a strong veteran presence to any team in the league, should he decide to keep playing.