Williams scored a goal on a team-leading five shots Monday in a 4-3 loss to Boston in Game 4.

After going his first five playoff games without a goal, Williams opened the scoring midway through the first period, threading a shot through traffic from the top of the circle. Williams has had his scoring troubles after joining Carolina in January, although he did finish the regular season with a flourish, picking up five goals in the last four games before the shutdown.

