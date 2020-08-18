Williams scored a goal on a team-leading five shots Monday in a 4-3 loss to Boston in Game 4.
After going his first five playoff games without a goal, Williams opened the scoring midway through the first period, threading a shot through traffic from the top of the circle. Williams has had his scoring troubles after joining Carolina in January, although he did finish the regular season with a flourish, picking up five goals in the last four games before the shutdown.
